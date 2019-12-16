Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

After Jamia, protest erupts at Lucknow's Nadwa College against citizenship law

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 12:28 pm IST

Police, however, claimed that the situation was normal and students were returning back to their classrooms.

"There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. The situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Superintendent of Police, Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
 "There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. The situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Superintendent of Police, Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Protests broke out at Nadwa College in Lucknow against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, a day after violent demonstrations in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University area.

The student protesters pelted stones at the police party as they were contained within the college premises after cops closed the entrance from outside. Agitators raised slogans in support of Jamia students.

Police, however, claimed that the situation was normal and students were returning back to their classrooms.

"There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. The situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Superintendent of Police, Lucknow.

The Citizenship Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12.

Tags: citizenship act protests, jamia millia islamia university, delhi protests, delhi police, up police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

Thackeray will keep the departments not allocated to any minister. (Photo: File)

Old guards not ready to pave way for young leaders, says Shiv Sena

Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM Vijayan

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham