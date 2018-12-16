The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:16 AM IST

India, All India

RJD MLA, 5 others held guilty of minor girl’s rape

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 16, 2018, 4:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2018, 5:59 am IST

Special court in Patna held RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav and five others guilty of luring and raping a girl

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 21.
 The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 21.

Patna: In a major embarrassment for the grand alliance in Bihar, the special court in Patna on Saturday held RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav and five others guilty of luring and raping a minor girl in February 2016.

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 21. Lawyers said that the girl was lured by a woman and was taken to the residence of MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav in Nawada district where he allegedly raped her.

“Six persons including RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav have been held guilty by the court for raping a minor girl.  A school going girl was lured to his residence where she was held captive and raped. Raj Ballabh Yadav and five others were tried under various sections of the IPC including the POCSO act. We will pray for the maximum punishment on December 21,” lawyers said. After being identified by the victim Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before the Chief Magistrate's court in March 2016 but was released after the Patna High Court granted him bail in September 2016.

The bail was however cancelled in November 2016 after the state government challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Raj Ballabh Yadav was named as one of the main accused in a charge sheet filed by the Nalanda police in April 2016 following which he was suspended from his party RJD.

Political analysts say that the rape case filed against Raj Ballabh Yadav played a major in creating differences between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Yadav in 2016. The RJD MLA surfacing at Lalu Yadav's residence after he was declared an absconder by Nalanda police had also created a major controversy in Bihar.

RJD was a major partner in the Nitish Kumar led Grand Alliance government in the state when the incident had occurred. The issue had led to the widespread condemnation against the grand alliance government.

Tags: pocso act, nitish kumar, rjd mla
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham