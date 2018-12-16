The Asian Age | News

PM welcomes strong ties between India and France

The Prime Minister made these remarks when French minister for Europe and foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him.

External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and minister of Europe and foreign affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian interact after their joint press statement in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and minister of Europe and foreign affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian interact after their joint press statement in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the strengthening of ties between India and France in areas  such as defence, space, counter-terrorism, maritime security, and civil nuclear cooperation. He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in France’s Strasbourg and said that India stands with the country in the fight against terrorism.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed four people at the Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg before being shot dead. The Prime  Minister made these remarks when French minister for Europe and foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him.

Mr Modi warmly recalled the state visit of President Emmnauel Macron to India in March 2018, as well as their recent interaction on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said.

Mr Le Drian briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in the bilateral relationship, and French perspective on regional and global issues, it said. The Prime Minister welcomed the strengthening of bilateral ties in all spheres, including defence, space, counter-terrorism, maritime security, and civil nuclear cooperation, the statement said.

