The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 04:52 AM IST

India, All India

Winter Session begins on stormy note over Pak barb

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 3:47 am IST

The Opposition members stormed into the well of the House demanding an apology from the Prime Minister over his remarks.

BJP president Amit Shah is welcomed by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar and health minister J.P. Nadda on his arrival at Parliament House on the opening day of the Winter Session. (Photo: AP)
 BJP president Amit Shah is welcomed by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar and health minister J.P. Nadda on his arrival at Parliament House on the opening day of the Winter Session. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Winter Session began on a stormy note in Rajya Sabha on Friday with the Opposition repeatedly disrupting proceedings  and demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “conspiracy with Pakistan” remarks against his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress members also gave a notice for discussion on the statement of the Prime Minister but it was disallowed by the Chair.

Speaking to reporters,  Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “We gave a notice, but the Chairman adjourned the House and did not let us raise the issue. We are disappointed. The chairman should have given us permission. This is a national... international issue.”

The Opposition members stormed into the well of the House demanding an apology from the Prime Minister over his remarks. The House had to be adjourned four times before being finally adjourned till Monday.

Mr Azad said that the Prime Minister was aware of the notice “but the Prime Minister and the dispensation are arrogant and confrontational. And this is most unfortunate. This attitude does not augur well for democracy. It is an ominous development on the first day itself.” CPI’s D. Raja said that it was “not correct” on Mr Modi’s part to cast aspersions on Dr Singh.

The CPI national secretary said that Mr Modi should have called up his predecessor if he had any information on the “conspiracy” issue.

“He should have done it, but the way he raised the issue in an election campaign... It is highly objectionable. It is not good for democracy,” Mr Raja said, asking the government to respect the Opposition.

At an election rally in Gujarat on Sunday, Mr. Modi had suggested that Pakistan was trying to influence the state Assembly polls. He had claimed that some Pakistani officials and Dr Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6.

Countering Opposition’s aggression on the opening day of the session, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar hit back saying, “The Congress should apologise over its leaders meeting Pakistan officials.”

Earlier, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the Congress should tell the nation what transpired between its top leaders and Pakistani leaders over dinner at Mr Aiyar’s house.

Opposition members also protested the disqualification of rebel JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar from the House by the Chairman, which was vociferously countered by ruling party MPs.

The disqualification issue was raised soon after the Chairman informed the House about his decision to end the membership of the two former JD(U) members. As the members protested, Mr Naidu said that there cannot be any discussion on the decision of the Chair. “There is no discussion on the ruling of the Chairman. Please sit down,” he said.

Later in the evening, an unfazed NDA decided to push the government’s agenda in Parliament despite the Opposition parties’ protests. A leader, who attended the NDA meeting, said that the Prime Minister spoke

Tags: winter session, narendra modi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

2

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

3

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

4

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

5

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham