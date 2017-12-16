The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 04:52 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court extends all Aadhaar deadlines to March 31

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 4:02 am IST

The petitioners argued that Aadhaar Cards could be utilised only for six schemes as approved by the Constitution bench in earlier orders.

Further the court extended the date for the completion of the linkage of Aadhaar and E-KYC process in respect of mobile phone subscribers until March 31 as against February 6, 2018 proposed by the government.
 Further the court extended the date for the completion of the linkage of Aadhaar and E-KYC process in respect of mobile phone subscribers until March 31 as against February 6, 2018 proposed by the government.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts and all social welfare schemes of the departments of the Central and state government until 31 March 2018.

Further the court extended the date for the completion of the linkage of Aadhaar and E-KYC process in respect of mobile phone subscribers until March 31 as against February 6, 2018 proposed by the government.

Giving this direction a five judge Constitution Bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Kanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said, “as far as Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts is concerned, for existing bank accounts, the last date for the completion of the process is extended to 31 March 2018.”

Passing interim orders on a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the Aadhaar law, the Bench said “insofar as new bank accounts are concerned, the Bench extended the deadline till March 31, subject to the submission of the details in regard to the filing of an application for an Aadhaar card and the furnishing of the application number to the account opening bank.”.

The court made it clear that the extension of the last date for Aadhar linkage to 31 March 2018 shall apply, besides the schemes of the departments of the Union government to all state governments in similar terms. In passing these directions the court accepted the submissions of the attorney general K.K. Venugopal in this regard.

Regarding linking of PAN card with Aadhaar, the Bench clarify that in so far as the provisions of Section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 are concerned, the matter stands governed by the judgment of this Court upholding the provision. While posting the matter for final hearing of the petitions in January, the Bench also said that this arrangement should continue to operate pending the disposal of the proceedings before the Constitution Bench.

The petitioners argued that Aadhaar Cards could be utilised only for six schemes as approved by the Constitution bench in earlier orders.

They wanted the court to direct the Centre to strictly follow these orders. Further they insisted that the Aadhaar card scheme was to be purely voluntary and could not be made mandatory until this Court finally decides the matter.

On the other hand, Mr K K Venugopal, the Attorney General urged that the interim directions were issued by the Constitution Bench in the absence of a legislative framework. After Parliament has enacted the Aadhaar Act, 2016 (which came into force on 12 July 2016) the interim orders would, in his submission, not pose any impediment to enforcing the provisions of the law, duly enacted. Moreover, the reasonableness of each notification would have to be justified by the department concerned.

The Bench said “having due regard to the importance of the issues which have been raised in the case, which has led to the judgment of nine Judges of this Court on 24 August 20171, we are of the considered view that the resolution of the issues raised before the Court should proceed at the earliest, after the Court reassembles in January 2018. This will ensure clarity for citizens on the one hand and for the Union and the state governments and the instrumentalities on the other hand.” The Bench posted the matters for final hearing on January 17, 2018.

Tags: supreme court, aadhaar card, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

2

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

3

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

4

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

5

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham