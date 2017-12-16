The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

Rapists of minors should be hanged within 6 months: DCW Chief

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 2:52 pm IST

Maliwal also highlights the need for having fast-track courts in New Delhi so that rapists are punished forthwith.

Swati Maliwal urges the prime minister to bring in a legislation wherein at least those convicted of raping minors are given death penalty within six months. (Photo: ANI)
 Swati Maliwal urges the prime minister to bring in a legislation wherein at least those convicted of raping minors are given death penalty within six months. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Lamenting the "delay" in carrying out sentence of December 16 gang-rape and murder incident, Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday claimed the long winding legal process allowed the criminals to feel they can get away with such heinous crimes.

She urged the prime minister to bring in a legislation wherein at least those convicted of raping minors are given death penalty within six months.

Nirbhaya, a para-medical student, was brutally gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. The incident took place while she was returning with a friend after watching a movie. She died 13 days after the incident at a hospital in Singapore.

Of the six men arrested in the case, one of the accused Ram Singh hanged himself in prison in March 2013, while another man, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August. In 2016, he was released from the correction home after serving the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

The other four - Akshay, Vinay Sharma, Pawan and Mukesh - were found guilty and sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court in September 2013. The Supreme Court also upheld the high court's decision.

"It's the fifth death anniversary of Nirbhaya incident and the fact is that nothing has changed in this country. Everyday girls and women are being brutally raped in this country," she said.

Maliwal also highlighted the need for having fast-track courts in the city so that rapists are punished forthwith.

Also, there is a need to upgrade the delivery mechanism of the forensic department as well as the accountability of the police, she said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The system has made the criminals confident enough to believe that they can get away with any crime perpetrated against a woman or a child. It is very unfortunate that even Nirbhaya herself has not got justice in this country. Nirbhaya's mother is still running from pillar to post in order to ensure that her beloved daughter can get justice," Maliwal said.

The DCW chief said that at least in case of rape of minor girls, there should be a law in this country in which such rapists should be punished and given death penalty within six months.

She also made an appeal to the prime minister to constitute a high-level committee on women's safety in Delhi, having the Union home minister, the lieutenant governor, the

chief minister, the police commissioner and the DCW representatives as its members, to take effective decisions on issues of women's safety.

Drawing the prime minister's attention to the Nirbhaya fund, which has remained unutilised till date, Maliwal urged him to devolve the fund immediately to the states failing which the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme will lose its relevance.

Tags: swati maliwal, nirbhaya case, fast track court, death penalty for rapists, women safety
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham