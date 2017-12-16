The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

India, All India

New face of Congress: Rahul Gandhi to take charge as party president today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 9:29 am IST

Rahul Gandhi will take over the Congress baton from his mother Sonia Gandhi who served as the party chief for 19 years.

Rahul Gandhi was unanimously named for the post of the Congress president on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election. (Photo: AP)
 Rahul Gandhi was unanimously named for the post of the Congress president on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi will take charge as the party's chief on Saturday. Rahul will take over the baton of the grand old party from his mother Sonia Gandhi who was holding the post for 19 years.

Rahul was unanimously named for the post of the Congress president on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election.

The elevation of Rahul from the post of vice president comes at a time when the party finds itself in a severe political crisis. The transition bears an uncanny resemblance to the time when Sonia took over as the Congress' president and the party clocked its worst performance since Independence in the 1999 elections, winning 114 seats.

The Congress bounced back in 2004 and retained power in 2009 - it also won a string of Assembly elections from 2004 to 2014.

The timing of Rahul's promotion is somewhat similar as nearly all the exit polls have predicted the Congress defeat against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a large margin in the recently concluded Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Read: My role now is to retire: Sonia a day prior to son Rahul Gandhi's elevation

Results for both the state elections will be declared on Monday.

Rahul led the Congress campaign for the first time for Gujarat elections where the final phase of voting was held on December 14.

Rahul's promotion caps years of speculation about his new role in the Congress. In October, Sonia broke her silence on her son’s proposed elevation in the party and said, on the sidelines of a book launch, “Rahul Gandhi will be Congress president soon”.

Before officially taking the baton as the Congress chief, Rahul has started fitting himself in the shoes of the party president.

It was Rahul who had rebuked veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and the Gandhi family loyalist when he scored a goal against his own team with his "neech aadmi" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later decided to suspend him.

Rahul Gandhi was elevated as the party's vice president in January 2013 and has since then, operated as the party's vice president.

Sonia Gandhi, 70, the party's longest-serving chief, has been keeping unwell in recent years and had scaled back her public engagements, pushing Rahul to the fore.

Sonia is expected to continue to head the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Asked what role she would play after her son's elevation, Sonia on Friday said, "My role is to retire".

An atmosphere of celebration has gripped the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Posters and hoardings were put up around the All India Congress Committee ahead of Rahul taking charge as the party’s president. Party workers burst crackers and raised slogans in support of Rahul outside the headquarters at Delhi's Akbar Road.

Tags: rahul gandhi, all india congress committee, gujarat polls, mani shankar aiyar, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

2

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

3

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

4

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

5

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham