The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

India, All India

Failed to prove my innocence: Ex- J’khand CM Koda after 3-yr jail order

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 7:34 pm IST

Koda is also accused in another coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block.

Koda was sworn in as the fourth chief minister of Jharkhand on September 14, 2006 and remained in office until his resignation on August 23, 2008. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Koda was sworn in as the fourth chief minister of Jharkhand on September 14, 2006 and remained in office until his resignation on August 23, 2008. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A visibly upset former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, who was awarded a three-year jail term in a coal scam case on Saturday, said he failed to prove his innocence despite his best efforts.

Koda, who was also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh, expressed helplessness in depositing it, saying his bank accounts were frozen and he would have to borrow the amount.

Talking to PTI, Koda said that he would approach the Delhi High Court after reading the judgement and consulting his lawyers.

"I had put forth my views to prove my innocence. I am sad because of today's order and I will approach the high court after reading today's order and consulting my advocate," he said.

Regarding his fine, he said, "All my bank accounts are frozen. I will try to get debt from someone to pay the fine otherwise face whatever situation arises."

"It was not my aim to become MP or MLA when I joined politics. My aim was that how much I can put forth the issues of the public. Though I cannot contest election because of today's order, I will keep working for the public and fight for their rights," he said.

Koda was sworn in as the fourth chief minister of Jharkhand on September 14, 2006 and remained in office until his resignation on August 23, 2008.

He is the third Independent legislator to assume the office of chief minister in India.

Koda is also an accused in another coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

The case also includes Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, former Union Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and former Union Coal Secretary H C Gupta as accused.

Gupta was also awarded a three-year jail term on Saturday, along with Koda.

Tags: coal scam, madhu koda, delhi high court, dasari narayan rao, h c gupta, naveen jindal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham