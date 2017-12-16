The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

India, All India

Fadnavis blamed after Sena MLA's name found amid loan waiver beneficiaries

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 9:55 am IST

The incident has come to the fore a day after Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the scheme was being implemented smoothly.

The Shiv Sena MLA has raised the issue citing faulty implementation of the loan waiver scheme and demanded an inquiry into this flawed inclusion as the rules bar any existing or former elected representative from getting benefit under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)
 The Shiv Sena MLA has raised the issue citing faulty implementation of the loan waiver scheme and demanded an inquiry into this flawed inclusion as the rules bar any existing or former elected representative from getting benefit under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Nagpur: Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar has claimed he was named as a beneficiary of the farm loan waiver in the Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank, even though he had not applied for it.

He has got a loan waiver of Rs 25,000 from the bank.

This has come just a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the scheme was being implemented smoothly.

He told the state legislative Assembly on Thursday that his government had committed some "mistakes" while implementing the Rs 34,022-crore farm loan waiver scheme, but has fixed all these issues.

Abitkar, an MLA from Radhanagari in Kolhapur district, has got the benefit of Maharashtra Government's loan waiver scheme for drought affected farmers.

The Shiv Sena MLA has raised the issue citing faulty implementation of the loan waiver scheme and demanded an inquiry into this flawed inclusion as the rules bar any existing or former elected representative from getting benefit under the scheme.

He said, "I was stunned when I came to know that my name appeared in the green list of loan waiver beneficiaries. I was shocked again when I got more details about the list of my (Kolhapur) area. I had not even applied or registered my name anywhere to get the waiver."

The Opposition is directly blaming Fadnavis for this as the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had been working on the data of the beneficiaries of this scheme through the information and technology department of Maharashtra.  

Tags: devendra fadnavis, shiv sena, prakash abitkar, farm loan waiver
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

2

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

3

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

4

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

5

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham