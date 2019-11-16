Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

Maharashtra’s next CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 16, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2019, 2:52 am IST

The three parties are likely to be part of the government and negotiations on sharing portfolios among them are already on.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who visted areas affected by the unseasonal rain in Nagpur, also ruled out the possibility of a mid-term poll. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: While the Congress is still taking a guarded stand on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the NCP on Friday declared that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Both parties also said they were confident they could provide a stable government, which would complete its full term.

All three parties are yet to finalise their formula for the alliance government, but NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik said: “The Shiv Sena walked away from the NDA on the issue of the chief minister’s post. It is our responsibility to respect its sentiment and therefore the next CM will be from the Sena.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party will lead the state government for the next “25 years” and not just five years. When asked if his party will share the chief minister’s post with the NCP and the Congress, Mr Raut said: “Talks are on with the Congress and the NCP to work out a common minimum programme, which will be in the interests of the state and its people. Whether it is a single-party government or an alliance, an agenda for governance is necessary. Those coming with us are experienced administrators. We will benefit from their experience.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who visted areas affected by the unseasonal rain in Nagpur, also ruled out the possibility of a mid-term poll. He said his party will form the government with the Congress and the Shiv Sena and it will complete its five-year term.

“All three parties — NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena — want to form a stable government which will be development-oriented. There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years,” Mr Pawar said.

According to sources, the Congress has insisted that the Shiv Sena must give up its Hindutva agenda it wants the Congress’ support. When asked if the NCP will support the Shiv Sena if it raises Hindutva issues while running the governemnt, Mr Pawar said: “The Congress and the NCP always talk about secularism. We are not against Islam, Hinduism or Buddhism. But we are the people who insist on secularism when it comes to running a government.”

Asked whether the BJP was holding discussions with the NCP over government formation in the state, the former Union minister said his party was holding talks with only the Sena, Congress and its allies and no one beyond these. He said the three parties are at present working out a common minimum programme (CMP) that will guide the actions of the government that is being planned in the state.

However, the Shiv Sena was evasive on the questions about Hindutva. Asked if the Sena, after a tieup with the Congress-NCP, will give up its demand for the Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and accept Muslim reservations, Mr Raut evaded a direct reply, and said: “We know the source of such speculation.”

