Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:48 PM IST

India, All India

'Assam NRC targets minorities, make Muslims stateless': US body on religious freedom

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2019, 2:56 pm IST

The NRC is a register containing names of all genuine Indian citizens.

The USCIRF in Issue Brief: India released on Friday said the NRC "as a tool to target religious minorities and, in particular, to render Indian Muslims stateless has become one more example of the downward trend in religious freedom conditions within India." (Photo: File | Representational)
 The USCIRF in Issue Brief: India released on Friday said the NRC "as a tool to target religious minorities and, in particular, to render Indian Muslims stateless has become one more example of the downward trend in religious freedom conditions within India." (Photo: File | Representational)

Washington: A federal US commission on international religious freedom has alleged that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is a tool to "target religious minorities and to render Muslims stateless".

Observing that the final NRC list, which validates bona fide Indian citizens of Assam, has excluded 19 lakh residents, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Friday said that a number of domestic and international organisations have expressed concern that the NRC is a "targeted mechanism to disenfranchise Assam's Bengali Muslim community, implicitly establishing a religious requirement for citizenship and potentially rendering large numbers of Muslims stateless."

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a register containing names of all genuine Indian citizens.

The process to update the register in Assam began following a Supreme Court order in 2013, with the state's nearly 33 million people having to prove that they were Indian nationals prior to March 24, 1971.

The updated final NRC was released on August 31, with over 1.9 million applicants failing to make it to the list.

The USCIRF in Issue Brief: India released on Friday said the NRC "as a tool to target religious minorities and, in particular, to render Indian Muslims stateless has become one more example of the downward trend in religious freedom conditions within India."

Prepared by policy analyst Harrison Akins, the USCIRF alleged that following the August 2019 release of the NRC, the BJP government has taken steps that "reflect an anti-Muslim bias."

The BJP has indicated its intent to create a religious test for Indian citizenship that would favour Hindus and selected religious minorities but exclude Muslims, the USCIRF said.

Assam has seen a huge influx from other places, particularly Bangladesh, since the early 20th century. It did not stop even after Independence, with a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, both Hindus and Muslims, settling there.

Updating of NRC is a statutory, transparent, legal process mandated by the Supreme Court of India. This is not an executive-driven process, the Ministry of External Affairs has said in response to questions on the NRC.

"The process is being monitored by the Supreme Court directly and the government is acting in accordance with the directives issued by the court. The apex court of the land has itself set the deadlines for all steps that have been taken so far," it said in a detailed statement in September.

The statement also said that the NRC is a fair process based on scientific methods.

"It is a non-discriminatory process, which leaves no room for bias and injustice. As can be seen from the application form for data entry in NRC, there was no column in the application asking for religion of the applicant," the statement said, adding that anyone excluded from the list has a right to file an appeal within 120 days of receiving a notification exclusion, to the designated Tribunal.

Tags: assam nrc, uscirf, bjp, religious minorities
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From India

The leaders had asserted the meeting was to be based on talks regarding agrarian crisis in Maharashtra and not to stake claim. (Photo: FIle)

Maharashtra: Cong-NCP-Sena delegation meeting with Guv postponed until further notice

Queried on the chances of the BJP putting up a candidate for the mayoral poll, the party's Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha said it had not taken a decision on this as yet. (Photo: FIle)

BJP-Sena breakup after Maharashtra Assembly may affect upcoming BMC polls

The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, who was injured after a truck hit her scooter while she was trying to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore, was amputated from the knee on Friday. (Photo: File)

30-year-old woman's leg injured while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole amputated

Marking yet another procedural shift from the way things used to function before the scrapping of its special status came into effect last month, for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir the CBI lodged two cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday. (Photo: File)

Two cases filed under IPC in J&K after scrapping of Article 370 for first time

MOST POPULAR

1

Instagram's 'like-count-hiding' experiment goes global

2

Telangana gets its first 'child-friendly' police station at Hyderabad's Medipally

3

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

4

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

5

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham