Nitish Kumar snooping on me, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the state government has been trying to “keep an eye” on him by installing a CCTV camera near his official residence.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Is this Nitish ji’s paranoia for security or many other insecurities, frustrations, and apprehensions that he has put CCTV camera right on the boundary wall between his and my residence to snoop over? Why CM needs a camera when there is a permanent security check post?’

In another tweet, he said, “Bihar CM residence is surrounded by main roads from 3 sides and leader of the Opposition’s residence from the fourth side. But CM felt the need for CCTV camera only on the wall bordering his political adversary’s residence? Someone should tell him that these petty tricks will prove futile!”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadavs, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, resides beside Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence 1, Anne Marg.

He said that the camera installed between his and chief minister’s wall covers his entire house including personal office and bedroom.

Coming out in Tejashwi Yadav’s support, RJD leaders demanded immediate removal of the camera. “Crime is rising in Bihar but our CM is only bothered about the private life of his political opponents,” Tejashwi Yadav said. The allegations were, however, denied by JD (U) leaders. Reacting sharply, JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that the camera has been installed on the walls of CM’s official residence and not Tejashwi Yadav’s.

“There is no need for Tejashwi Yadav to worry because the camera has been installed for the security of the CM,” he added.

