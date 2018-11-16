The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 16, 2018 | Last Update : 05:47 AM IST

World, Asia

India, China to step up border military meets

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 5:38 am IST

After the talks, Mr Mitra called on Chinese State Councillor and defence minister General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinsese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinsese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Beijing: A year after the Doklam standoff, top defence officials of India and China have agreed on the importance of maintaining peace in the border areas while implementing the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Wuhan.

The ninth annual defence and security dialogue on November 13 was held over a year after the 73-day military standoff in the Sikkim sector.

The talks were held between the two defence delegations headed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra and China’s Deputy Chief of Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission Lt. General Shao Yuanming, a press release by the Indian Embassy here said on Thursday.

Asked about the outcome of the defence and security dialogue, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two sides have exchanged ideas on the management of border affairs and upholding peace and tranquillity.

“We believe the two sides will try to follow the consensus between the two leaders to ensure peace and tranquillity at our border areas and ensure stability of our bilateral ties,” she said.

At the talks, both sides agreed on enhancing defence exchanges and interactions at different levels between the two militaries, the press release said.

After the talks, Mr Mitra called on Chinese State Councillor and defence minister General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the release said.

Mr Mitra was accompanied by senior officials of the ministry of defence and Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The annual dialogue did not take place last year following the tense standoff between the two militaries at Doklam, which was triggered by the Chinese PLA’s plan to build a road close to the narrow Chicken’s Neck corridor connecting India’s northeastern states in an area also claimed by Bhutan besides China.

The standoff ended when Chinese troops stopped the road construction after which both countries stepped up efforts to normalise relations leading to the informal summit between Modi and Xi at Wuhan in April this year.

The defence dialogue was also held ahead of the 21st round of border talks between the Special Representatives of the two countries in the Chinese city of Dujiangyan on November 23-24.

National security adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi are the designated Special Representatives for the border talks.

Besides efforts to work out a solution to resolve the dispute on the border spanning 3,488 kms, the border talks also focussed on discussions on other aspects of India-China relations.

The two militaries are due to hold the annual ‘Hand-in-Hand’ drills next month in China after gap of one year.

During the dialogue, both sides also agreed on specific defence exchanges for 2019.

“Both sides agreed to enhance exchanges and interactions through reciprocal high-level visits between the two ministries of defence as well as between military commands, joint training exercises, mutual visits by defence personnel including mid-level and cadet officers were also agreed upon,” the Indian embassy release said.

They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, implementing the consensus reached between Mr Modi and Mr Xi and specific additional confidence building measures at the operational level, it said.

The two nations also had an exchange of views on regional and global issues.

“Both sides underlined the importance of this dialogue as an important mechanism between the two countries for consultations on defence and security matters. They emphasised the need to further strengthen military-to-military ties in order to strengthen political and strategic mutual trust between the two countries,” it said.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue at a mutually convenient time in India in 2019.

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham