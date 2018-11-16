The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:02 AM IST

India, All India

Ferozabad might be new battleground for Yadavs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 12:56 am IST

Shivpal Yadav believes that it was Prof Ram Gopal Yadav who fuelled the family war two year ago and “manipulated” Akhilesh Yadav against him.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav. (Photos: PTI/File)
 Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav. (Photos: PTI/File)

Lucknow: Ferozabad could well be the battleground for the Yadav clan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Mr Shivpal Yadav, president of the newly formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), is planning to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ferozabad where he will challenge his own nephew and sitting SP MP Akshay Yadav, who is the son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.

Mr Shivpal Yadav believes that it was Prof Ram Gopal Yadav who fuelled the family war two year ago and “manipulated” Mr Akhilesh Yadav against him.

Ferozabad has been a Samajwadi bastion since 1999 except in a 2009 by-elections when Raj Babbar of Congress defeated Ms Dimple Yadav. The constituency has over 16 lakh voters of which 3.75 lakh are Yadavs and 2.25 lakh are Muslims which form the vote base of the Samajwadi Party.

Mr Shivpal Yadav, in October, had held a road show in Ferozabad and drew a massive response from the people. The local SP MLA Hari Om Yadav also joined Mr Shivpal Yadav’s road show.

“Almost the entire organisation of the Samajwadi Party has been built up by Mr Shivpal Yadav. After Ms Dimple Yadav lost the by-election in 2009, Mr Akhilesh Yadav virtually abandoned the local party office bearers, holding them responsible for the party’s defeat. These leaders are now inching closer to Mr Shivpal Yadav,” said one such office bearer.

Mr Shivpal Yadav has already made it clear that his PSP will contest against all family members of the Yadav clan, barring Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mr Akshay Yadav, the sitting MP, will find it difficult to change his seat since that would send out wrong signals.

Meanwhile, Mr Aditya Yadav, son of Mr Shivpal Yadav, is said to be preparing to challenge Mr Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj.

“I will contest from wherever my party asks me to. As for Kannauj, I am ready to contest elections opposite Akhilesh Yadav or Dimple Yadav and ensure their defeat. The Samajwadi Party has strayed from its ideology,” he said.

Mr Aditya Yadav, who will be making his political debut in the Lok Sabha elections, has, so far, maintained a studied silence during the family battle.

Though he remained by his father’s side throughout the family strife, he did not issue any statement against any family member. This is the first time that he has come out openly against Mr Akhilesh Yadav, who is his cousin.

Tags: shivpal yadav, akhilesh yadav, ferozabad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham