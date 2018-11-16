Congress chief suffers from Modi phobia, says Amit Shah

The BJP chief also lambasted Mr Gandhi for seeking account of the four years of the Modi government.

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday took a jibe at his Congress counterpart, Rahul Gandhi, for “bashing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi “day-in-day-out.” “Rahul Baba seems to be suffering from Modi phobia,” he said.

Launching his second phase campaign for BJP from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Shah said, “Rahul Baba utters Mr Modi’s name every time and everywhere, no matter what issue he talks on. He sees Modi everywhere.”

“But I do not find fault with him since he finds Mr Modi in the hearts of people wherever he goes in the country,” Mr Shah quipped.

The BJP chief also lambasted Mr Gandhi for seeking account of the four years of the Modi government. He dared him to reel out the achievements of Congress governments at the Centre and in the states since independence.

“Why don’t you tell the pe-ople of the country how many scams were done by the previous governments under the Congress at the Centre since independen-ce,” he said, throwing down the gauntlet at Mr Gandhi.

He said the NDA government at the Centre had undertaken several welfare measures to improve the lives of poor, women, and other weaker sections in the country in the last four years.

Lauding CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for transforming MP from a “bimaru” or sick state to a developing one in the last 13 years, he said the CM has become synonymous with development.

“MP was turned into a backward state during the Congress rule earlier. The raja, maharaja, and industrialist cannot ensure progress of the state,” he said, while referring to the Congress trio — Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kamal Nath.

Mr Shah is scheduled to address a series of public meetings across the state in the coming six days, ahead of MP going to Assembly polls on November 28.