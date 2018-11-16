The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

India, All India

Congress chief suffers from Modi phobia, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 6:03 am IST

The BJP chief also lambasted Mr Gandhi for seeking account of the four years of the Modi government.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday took a jibe at his Congress counterpart, Rahul Gandhi, for “bashing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi “day-in-day-out.” “Rahul Baba seems to be suffering from Modi phobia,” he said.

Launching his second phase campaign for BJP from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Shah said, “Rahul Baba utters Mr Modi’s name every time and everywhere, no matter what issue he talks on. He sees Modi everywhere.”

“But I do not find fault with him since he finds Mr Modi in the hearts of people wherever he goes in the country,” Mr Shah quipped.

The BJP chief also lambasted Mr Gandhi for seeking account of the four years of the Modi government. He dared him to reel out the achievements of Congress governments at the Centre and in the states since independence.

“Why don’t you tell the pe-ople of the country how many scams were done by the previous governments under the Congress at the Centre since independen-ce,” he said, throwing down the gauntlet at Mr Gandhi.

He said the NDA government at the Centre had undertaken several welfare measures to improve the lives of poor, women, and other weaker sections in the country in the last four years.

Lauding CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for transforming MP from a “bimaru” or sick state to a developing one in the last 13 years, he said the CM has become synonymous with development.

“MP was turned into a backward state during the Congress rule earlier. The raja, maharaja, and industrialist cannot ensure progress of the state,” he said, while referring to the Congress trio — Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kamal Nath.

Mr Shah is scheduled to address a series of public meetings across the state in the coming six days, ahead of MP going to Assembly polls on November 28.

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham