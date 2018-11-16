The Asian Age | News

Chandrababu Naidu bars CBI from entering Andhra without permission

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 4:04 pm IST

A 'confidential' govt order to this effect, issued by Principal Secretary (Home) A R Anuradha on Nor 8, was 'leaked' Thursday.

The recent raids by Income Tax authorities on some business establishments, run by those close to the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state, have left Chandrababu Naidu red-faced. (Photo: FileI)
Amaravati: The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has withdrawn the 'general consent' accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to exercise its authority in the state.

A 'confidential' government order to this effect, issued by Principal Secretary (Home) A R Anuradha on November 8, was "leaked" late Thursday night.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, Government hereby withdraw the general consent accorded (in GO Ms 109) to all the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the latest GO said.

On August 3 this year, the Andhra government issued the GO Ms No. 109 according "general consent" to all members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction in AP against officials of the central government, central government undertakings and private persons for investigating offences under various laws, including the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Ever since he snapped ties with the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in March this year, Naidu had been alleging that the centre was misusing agencies like the CBI to target political opponents.

The recent raids by Income Tax authorities on some business establishments, run by those close to the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state, have left Naidu red-faced.

Subsequently, he announced that his government would not provide police cover to the IT officials for conducting the raids.

Tags: cbi, andhra pradesh, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

