

AAI backs out, TM Krishna to still perform on Nov 17, thanks to Delhi govt

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 3:33 pm IST

AAI allegedly cancelled Krishna’s concert after event was trolled for hosting musician called as ‘urban Naxal’ among other epithets.

TM Krishna, who is credited for being one of those taking the 600-year-old Carnatic musical tradition forward, is also an activist who has worked on creating egalitarian spaces for music. (Photo: ANI)
 TM Krishna, who is credited for being one of those taking the 600-year-old Carnatic musical tradition forward, is also an activist who has worked on creating egalitarian spaces for music. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced Delhi government's invitation to Carnatic music vocalist TM Krishna, whose concert in the city was scrapped by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), to perform in Delhi on November 17 and said no artist should be denied an opportunity to perform.

After Krishna's November 17 concert to be held at Nehru Park was cancelled by AAI, the AAP government had on Thursday stepped in to organise another performance by Krishna, who often finds himself in the cross-hairs of controversy over his outspoken views.

Sisodia said he has invited Krishna to perform in Delhi on November 17. "No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform. I have invited @tmkrishna to perform on November 17 for the people of Delhi It's important to maintain the dignity of the Art and Artists," he tweeted.

Krishna's concert organised by the AAI was allegedly cancelled following a troll campaign against it for hosting the vocalist, a Magsaysay award winner who has been called an "urban Naxal" and "a converted bigot" among other epithets.

Krishna had said he was in touch with the Delhi government for a performance in the city.     

"The Delhi government has been in touch with me and are interested in hosting a concert on the 17th. We will know the details tomorrow but I have in principle said yes," he had told news agency PTI on Thursday. The AAI and cultural organisation Spic Macay, which were organising Krishna's concert jointly, said the event was not cancelled but "postponed".

The AAI was the major sponsor, said Rashmi Mallik from Spic Macay. They were informed by AAI that the event had to be postponed due to "some internal challenges within AAI", she said. "It has not been cancelled. It has been postponed. We will be working out the new dates and share them," she had said.

Krishna, considered one of the finest proponents of Carnatic music, has often been the subject of hate trolls for his critical views on Hindutva and the establishment.

The artist, who is credited for being one of those taking the 600-year-old Carnatic musical tradition forward, is also an activist who has worked on creating egalitarian spaces for music and breaking down caste barriers.

