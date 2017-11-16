The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017

India

Won't stay Kejriwal's film, freedom of speech can't be interfered with: SC

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 4:18 pm IST

The counsel claimed that the movie has tarnished the image of the petitioner and the court should direct filmmakers to put a disclaimer.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and it should not be ordinarily interfered with. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and it should not be ordinarily interfered with. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking stay on the nationwide release of the movie 'An insignificant man', which the petitioner claimed was based on the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The movie is set to be released on Friday. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and it should not be ordinarily interfered with.

The bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud rejected the plea filed by the man.

The counsel appearing for petitioner Nachiketa Walhekar, who had allegedly thrown ink at Kejriwal in 2013, alleged that he has been depicted as a convict in the case despite the fact that the trial in that matter was still pending before a lower court here.

The counsel claimed that the movie has tarnished the image of the petitioner and the court should direct the filmmakers to put a disclaimer that the trial in the ink-throwing case was still pending.

The bench, however, refused to direct the Central Board of Film Certification to stay the release of the movie.

"The courts have to be extremely slow to pass any kind of orders in such situations and should allow a creative man to enjoy in writing a drama, philosophy and book of any kind or project it in on celluloid or theatre," the bench said.

"It's worthy to mention that Freedom of Speech and Expression is sacrosanct and the said right should not be ordinarily interfered with," the apex court said.

