The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

India, All India

Won’t accept UP’s affidavit on Taj Mahal, says Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 6:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 6:33 am IST

Refusing to accept the affidavit, the Bench made it clear that the policy should be placed before the court on November 20.

Taj Mahal (Photo: PTI)
 Taj Mahal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept the new affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government that it was committed to protect Taj Mahal and sought the state to spell out a comprehensive policy to protect the monument.

On October 27, a bench of justices Madam B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta had stayed its October 24 order directing demolition of the existing parking lot surrounding the world heritage monument Taj Mahal in Agra in four weeks and granted time till Wednesday for the state to file a comprehensive policy on protection of Taj Mahal from environmental degradation.

During the hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta submitted that the state had filed an affidavit that it was committed to protect the monument and was even considering framing a mico-level plan with the help of experts. The state said that it was fully committed to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development specifically in and around the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ).

It said it would follow all environmental laws and orders of the apex court to ensure that a balance of eco system was maintained.

The TTZ comprises over 40 protected monuments including three world heritage sites - Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.

Refusing to accept the affidavit, the Bench made it clear that the policy should be placed before the court on November 20.  The Bench in the last hearing restored the application seeking permission for construction of a level car parking lot.

Tags: supreme court, taj mahal, uttar pradesh government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham