The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 12:10 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The field at the Eden Gardens is still under cover as rain continues to play spoilsport ahead of 1st test match between India and Sri Lanka. (Photo:PTI) Live| IND vs SL,1st test: Toss delayed due to rain at Eden Gardens
 
India, All India

SC to hear Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking permission to travel abroad today

ANI
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 10:27 am IST

A lookout notice issued by the CBI on July 18 prevents Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

Karti Chidambaram is an accused in the alleged INX media case. (Photo: PTI)
 Karti Chidambaram is an accused in the alleged INX media case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel abroad.

Karti is an accused in the alleged INX media case.

On November 9, the Apex Court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond whether Karti Chidambaram could be allowed to travel abroad for four to five days.

The apex court was hearing Karti's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK.

The top court also asked the probe agency as to what conditions can be imposed on Karti so that he does not escape.

The apex court had earlier on November 6 rejected Karti's plea after the CBI opposed it, saying that he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country.

A lookout notice issued by the CBI on July 18 prevents Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs. 305 crore in 2007, when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in Congress-led UPA government.

Tags: inx media case, karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to assist development of an anti-spam app after face-off with TRAI

2

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

3

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

4

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

5

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham