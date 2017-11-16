The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to field against India. (Photo: screengrab) Live| IND vs SL,1st test: Sri Lanka srtike early, KL Rahul dismissed first ball
 
India, All India

Ryan murder case: CBI fails to furnish basis of bus conductor's arrest

ANI
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 1:51 pm IST

The bail plea pending before the court is scheduled for a hearing on Nov 17 and states that the accused conductor is 'falsely implicated'.

Ashok was arrested by the Gurgaon Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Ashok was arrested by the Gurgaon Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Gurgaon Sessions Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed reply regarding the basis of bus conductor Ashok’s arrest by 2:00 pm in connection with the Pradyuman murder case, after the probe agency failed to furnish the same before the court.

“The court asked on what basis Ashok was arrested. The CBI was not able to give a response to it. Now, the court has asked the CBI to file a detailed reply by 2:00 pm after which the arguments will be heard,” Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma said.

Earlier in the day, Verma had moved a bail plea in the court, after the bus conductor was cleared of the charges.

The bail plea pending before the court is scheduled for a hearing on November 17 and states that the accused conductor is “falsely implicated” in the case.

Last week, the investigative agency arrested a class XI student of the Ryan International School for the murder of his junior Pradyuman Thakur, and gave a clean chit to Ashok, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Read: Class 11 Ryan student confesses to killing Pradyuman: CBI

The seven-year-old Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8.

Tags: pradyuman thakur, pradyuman murder, ryan student murder, bus conductor, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

2

Killer robots: Leading AI scientist warns of an apocalypse

3

Apple to assist development of an anti-spam app after face-off with TRAI

4

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

5

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham