The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

India, All India

Fire in historic mosque plunges Kashmir Valley into pall of gloom

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 6:35 am IST

The Muslims in the Valleyt are too emotionally attached with this place of worship.

The minarets of Khanqah-e-Moalla which were damaged when lighting strike on Tuesday in Jammu. (Photo: AP)
 The minarets of Khanqah-e-Moalla which were damaged when lighting strike on Tuesday in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: A fire incident at the 14th century Khanqah-e-Moalla, a historic place of Muslim worship, has plunged the Valley in gloom.

On Wednesday, thousands of people relocated went to Khanqah-e-Moalla, in the heart of Srinagar, which was partially damaged after lightning struck its minaret overnight.

A local resident said that the incident took place when it rained in Srinagar around midnight on Tuesday. “We heard thunder that followed lightning and soon the minaret of the Khankah was in flames.”

He raised the alarm and within no time hundreds  of people reached the spot and strived to put out the fire. The fire tenders also arrived soon and the fire was brought under control “within 30 minutes’. Only the minaret and the spire of the shrine, a combination of Kashmiri and Central Asian architecture, were damaged, the officials said.

The officials, however, suspect the fire was caused due to electric short circuit. An inquiry has been launched into the incident and the authorities have assured the people that the damaged portion of the shrine will be rebuilt soon.

Khanqah-e-Moula is located on the right bank of the river Jhelum between Fateh Kadal and Zaina Kadal bridges. First built in 1395 AD, it is one of the oldest mosques in Kashmir Valley. Well-known Persian Muslim preacher of Kubrawiya order Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani who played a major role in spreading Islam in Kashmir and also influenced the culture of the Valley made Khanqah-e-Moalla the main centre of his activities during his visits towards the end of the 14th century.

He is known as ‘Shah-e-Hamadan (the King of Hamadan)’, ‘Amir-e-Kabir (The Great Commander)’ and ‘Ali Thani (the Second Ali) in Kashmir. The Muslims in the Valleyt are too emotionally attached with this place of worship.

A witness said that while its minaret was in flames, he heard an elderly Kashmiri yelling ‘Oh God, you may burn down my house but spare Khankah-e-Moalla’.

The people of the area demanded installation of CCTVs in the shrine complex, availability of fire tenders in the locality, scientific protection to the wood structures at the shrine and expediting shrine expansion plan, an official spokesman said.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the leaders and activists of political, social and religious bodies also made a beeline to Khankah-e-Moalla.

Tags: kashmir valley, khanqah-e-moalla
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham