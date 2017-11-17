The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 09:56 PM IST

India, All India

Cabinet takes care of customers' benefit, passes GST anti-profiteering authority

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 9:25 pm IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the National Anti-Profiteering Authority is an assurance to consumers of India.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, 'If any consumer feels that the benefit of tax rate cut is not being passed on, then he can complaint to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority.' (Photo: Twitter)
 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, 'If any consumer feels that the benefit of tax rate cut is not being passed on, then he can complaint to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority.' (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of a National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) under the GST, as it seeks to ensure that consumers get the benefit of reduced prices under the new indirect tax regime.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said currently there are only 50 items which attract the highest tax of 28 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and rates on many items have been cut to 5 per cent as well.

"The National Anti-Profiteering Authority is an assurance to consumers of India. If any consumer feels that the benefit of tax rate cut is not being passed on, then he can complaint to the authority," Prasad told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

This reflects government's full commitment to take all possible steps to ensure benefits of implementation of GST to the common man, the minister said.

The approval by the Cabinet paves the way for immediate establishment of the apex body, which is mandated to ensure that the benefits of GST rate reduction is passed on to consumers.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, had last week decided to slash tax rates of over 200 items in the GST regime as well as lowered tax rates on AC and non-AC restaurants to 5 per cent.

The Council had earlier approved setting up of a five-member National Anti-Profiteering Authority to enable consumers to file complaint in case price reduction is not passed on.

A five-member committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, comprising Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, CBEC Chairman Vanaja Sarna and chief secretaries from two states, has been entrusted to finalise the chairman and members of the authority.

The authority will have a sunset date of two years from the date on which the chairman assumes charge. The chairman and the four members of the authority have to be less than 62 years.

As per the structure of the anti-profiteering mechanism in the GST regime, complaints of local nature will be first sent to the state-level 'screening committee', while those of national level will be marked for the 'Standing Committee'.

If the complaints have merit, the respective committees would refer the cases for further investigation to the Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS). The DG Safeguards would generally take about three months to complete the investigation and send the report to the anti-profiteering authority.

If the authority finds that a company has not passed on GST benefits, it will either direct the entity to pass on the benefits to consumers or if the beneficiary cannot be identified will ask the company to transfer the amount to the 'consumer welfare fund' within a specified timeline.

The authority will have the power to cancel registration of any entity or business if it fails to pass on to consumers the benefit of lower taxes under the GST regime, but it would probably be the last step against any violator.

According to the anti-profiteering rules, the authority will suggest return of the undue profit earned from not passing on the reduction in incidence of tax to consumers along with an 18 per cent interest, as also impose penalty.

Tags: benefit of customers, ravi shankar prasad, gst, national anti-profiteering authority
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

2

KFC introduces Christmas decoration replacing mistletoes with chicken wings

3

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

4

Killer robots: Leading AI scientist warns of an apocalypse

5

Apple to assist development of an anti-spam app after face-off with TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham