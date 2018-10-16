The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

India, All India

Self-styled godman Rampal sentenced to life in two murder cases

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 1:20 pm IST

Rampal was arrested in 2014 after his 12-acre ashram in Hisar was stormed by policemen.

Self-styled godman Rampal was convicted of murder by a Hisar court. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Self-styled godman Rampal was convicted of murder by a Hisar court. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hisar: Self-styled godman Rampal has been sentenced to life in jail in connection with two cases of murder.

On Thursday, Rampal was convicted of murder by a Hisar court.

Rampal and 27 of his followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram in Barwala in Hisar on November 19, 2014.

Before the announcement, security was tightened in Hisar. A heavy deployment of police force has been made by the local administration as thousands of followers of Rampal are expected to reach Hisar in Haryana.

Para-military forces and Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawans have also been kept on standby.

Rampal was lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2.

He was arrested in 2014 after his 12-acre ashram in Hisar was stormed by policemen. His followers were armed with stones, batons and guns. The days-long siege included Rampal using devotees as human shields.

On November 17, 2014, a case was registered against Rampal, the head of Satlok Ashram, and his followers under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty).

Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers - Purshotam Dass, Raj Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rajender Singh, Rahul and 30-40 other persons - on November 18, 2014 on a complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Ratia (Fatehabad) under IPC sections 147 (Rioting), 149 (Unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence), 188 (disobedient to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 342 (Wrongfully confining any person).

In August 2017, Rampal was found not guilty of illegally confining thousands of followers and obstructing officials in 2014 when they stormed his ashram. Six people were killed as his devotees turned into a private army to prevent his arrest; hundreds were injured.

Tags: self-styled godman, rampal, hisar court, haryana court
Location: India, Haryana, Hisar (Hissar)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

2

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

3

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

4

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

5

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham