PM ensured triple talaq has no place in country: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Monday said his party always worked for true empowerment of women and cited the triple talaq ordinance promulgated by the Narendra Modi government as a testimony to it.

Despite stiff opposition from the Congress party, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the triple talaq would no longer be practiced in India, Mr Shah said while addressing the Kamal Shakti Samvad function attended by among others a sizeable number of Muslim women, at Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Congress has never bothered for the welfare of Muslim mothers and sisters. Mr Modi ensured that triple talaq has no place in India despite facing opposition to his move by Congress,” Mr Shah who winded up his two-day election tour to MP on Monday said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Ordinance was brought into force on September 19 under which triple talaq has been declared illegal and punishable with a jail term of three years for the husband.

Stating that his party believed in true empowerment of women, Mr Shah said six women governors were appointed during the current regime of Modi government in which also nine women ministers were inducted.

While Sushma Swaraj was given the key responsibility of developing good relations with other countries as minister of external affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman was given important portfolio like defence, he added.

Mr Shah lashed out at Congress for “disrespecting” late Vijayaraje Scindia, founding member of BJP, for allegedly persecuting her and troubling her.

“Persecution of Rajmata, as she was fondly called by her followers, led the lotus (Bharatiya Janata Party) to bloom in the entire region,” Bharatiya Janata Party national president said.