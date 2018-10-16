The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 AM IST

India, All India

PM ensured triple talaq has no place in country: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 6:27 am IST

Mr Shah lashed out at Congress for “disrespecting” late Vijayaraje Scindia, founding member of BJP, for allegedly persecuting her and troubling her.

BJP president Amit Shah
 BJP president Amit Shah

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Monday said his party always worked for true empowerment of women and cited the triple talaq ordinance promulgated by the Narendra Modi government as a testimony to it.

Despite stiff opposition from the Congress party, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the triple talaq would no longer be practiced in India, Mr Shah said while addressing the Kamal Shakti Samvad function attended by among others a sizeable number of Muslim women, at Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Congress has never bothered for the welfare of Muslim mothers and sisters. Mr Modi ensured that triple talaq has no place in India despite facing opposition to his move by Congress,” Mr Shah who winded up his two-day election tour to MP on Monday said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Ordinance was brought into force on September 19 under which triple talaq has been declared illegal and punishable with a jail term of three years for the husband.

Stating that his party believed in true empowerment of women, Mr Shah said six women governors were appointed during the current regime of Modi government in which also nine women ministers were inducted.

While Sushma Swaraj was given the key responsibility of developing good relations with other countries as minister of external affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman was given important portfolio like defence, he added.

Mr Shah lashed out at Congress for “disrespecting” late Vijayaraje Scindia, founding member of BJP, for allegedly persecuting her and troubling her.

“Persecution of Rajmata, as she was fondly called by her followers, led the lotus (Bharatiya Janata Party) to bloom in the entire region,” Bharatiya Janata Party national president said.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, amit shah, narendra modi government, triple talaq

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

2

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

3

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

4

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

5

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham