The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 PM IST

India, All India

‘Insulting Hindus has become chronic habit of Congress’: Telangana BJP

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 8:40 pm IST

Telangana BJP also said Shashi Tharoor's remarks clearly establish that Congress was against Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shashi Tharoor kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no 'good' Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship. (Photo: File)
 Shashi Tharoor kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no 'good' Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Attacking Congress over its leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks on Ram temple, the Telangana unit of BJP on Tuesday alleged insulting Hindus had become a chronic habit of the party.

Tharoor's remarks clearly establish that the Congress was against Ram temple in Ayodhya, state BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told reporters in Hyderabad.

He also took exception to Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's reported remarks that he can relate to Pakistan more than South India.

"Congress has made it a chronic habit to insult Hindus every time, he alleged and challenged Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to define "who is a good Hindu and who is a bad Hindu."

He charged the Congress with trying to swing both ways by sending Rahul Gandhi to temples and leaving "pseudo intellectuals" like Tharoor and Sidhu to "insult Hindus and Indians," Rao alleged.

Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no "good" Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship.

On Sidhu, Rao said "South Indians are insulted by these comments. If Congress leaders like Pakistan so much, they should set up a party branch in Islamabad," he said.

"Congress Mukt North-East is underway and will become a reality after the (coming) elections in five states. Congress has nothing in South India except a back door entry in Karnataka. Congress will lose all of South India after 2019 elections, which will be Congress Mukt South India, Rao claimed.

Tags: shashi tharoor, telangana bjp, ayodhya temple issue, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

2

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

3

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

4

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

5

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham