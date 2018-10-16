CM Vijay Rupani blames Congress for violence against migrants

CM will take action against MLA for provocative speech.

Lucknow: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said here on Monday that the efforts of the Congress to incite violence in Gujarat had failed and it was now up to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take action against those elements responsible for this.

Mr Rupani was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh-Gujarat Ekta Samvad and said that his government had taken adequate steps to ensure the safety and security of non-Gujaratis in the state.

“We will take legal action against the MLA who gave a provocative speech. We have arrested all the people involved in the incident,” Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said.

He further said that “India is one, and this Gujarat is of Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a mini-India for all the Indians, and everyone’s honor, safety and development is ensured.”

The Gujarat chief minister stated that people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states have contributed to the development of Gujarat.

The Gujarat chief minister also invited his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to attend the unveiling of the Sardar Patel statue on October 31.

The Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also promised all help to Uttar Pradesh in becoming ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that north-Indians had played an important role in the development of Gujarat. He said that people from Uttar Pradesh are treated with respect in Gujarat.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that in the past two decades, Gujarat had developed rapidly under the leadership of Mr Modi. “The Gujarat development is a model for all states now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers in Lucknow let off hundreds of black balloons to protest against the attack on north-Indians in Gujarat.

The protesting Congress workers were arrested and taken to the police station where they continued their protest.