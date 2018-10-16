The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

India, All India

‘Beti bachao from BJP leaders’: Rahul Gandhi jibes at PM Modi over MJ Akbar row

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 8:00 pm IST

'...it so happens that when complaint against PM Modi's minister comes, he keeps quiet', Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on November 28. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on November 28. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Morena (MP): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while apparently referring to the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar.

"Modiji says 'beti padhao, beti bachao' but it so happens that when a complaint against his minister comes, he keeps quiet," Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Joura area of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader did not name any minister but was apparently referring to Akbar who is in the thick of a storm because of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a number of women journalists.

Akbar, a former journalist, has rejected the allegations against him and has filed a defamation case against one of the complainant journalists.

Gandhi, in his address, went on to attack PM Modi over various other issues.

"When a Uttar Pradesh MLA rapes a woman, UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) keeps quiet and the prime minister keeps quiet. Their true slogan should be 'beti padhao aur beti ko BJP ke neta, mantri aur MLA se bachao," he said.

Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on November 28.

Significantly, Tuesday's public meeting in Joura was attended by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who had been conspicuous by his absence during most of the programmes and rallies addressed by Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh over the last few weeks.

Among the state leaders, Gandhi has been mostly accompanied by state Congress president Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia during his programmes in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral in which Digvijay Singh is heard saying that his party's votes get reduced if he campaigns for it.

Continuing his tirade against the prime minister, Gandhi said PM Modi had "claimed that he wants to be a 'chowkidar' (watchman of the country) but he actually proved to be a 'chowkidar' of Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi and has been working for them since last four years."

He said the cost of petrol and diesel has shot up drastically. "They pull out money from your pocket and put it in the pockets of 15-20 big businessmen," he said.

"I have not come here to make false promises. You have got in the habit of hearing lies from Modiji and Shivraj ji (Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan). But I assure you that Rahul Gandhi does not speak lies from the stage but makes honest promises which I am going to fulfill," he said.

Later, the Congress president conducted a road show from Joura to Morena.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, m j akbar, madhya pradesh assembly polls
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Morena

MOST POPULAR

1

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

2

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

3

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

4

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

5

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham