Babar descendant Tucy pledges land for Ram temple

Prince Tucy offered a symbolic apology for destruction of the Ram temple by the Mughal ruler by placing the ‘charan-paduka’ of Lord Ram on his head.

Lucknow: In another twist to the Ram temple dispute in Ayodhya, prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed sixth generation descendant of Babar, will now meet the President of India and offer the disputed land for temple construction.

Prince Tucy who claims to be the great grandson of the Mughal emperor, was in Ayodhya on Sunday where he met Swami Chakrapani, national president of Hindu Mahasabha.

“I am the sixth generation descendant of Babar and by that position; I apologise from the bottom of my heart, to the entire Hindu community and to all Ram devotees for the destruction. I say this in all my consciousness and I will stand by construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by all means possible,” he said.

He further said that since the dispute was mainly regarding the title of the disputed land, he would ‘gift’ the land for temple construction. “I would also want to be given the privilege of placing the first ‘gold’ brick for temple construction,” he added.

Prince Tucy said that, “Even Babar, in his will, had condemned the act and had called it a blot. He had instead asked for respect to be given to the saints and Mahatmas and protection of temples in the country.”

Prince Tucy offered a symbolic apology for destruction of the Ram temple by the Mughal ruler by placing the ‘charan-paduka’ of Lord Ram on his head.

This was Prince Tucy’s third visit to Ayodhya in the past two years and he had offered prayers at the makeshift temple on each of the visit.

Swami Chakrapani, who was present on the occasion, warned that if temple construction did not begin before 2019, Hindus would wage a do-or-die battle.