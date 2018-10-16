5 dead as bus falls into canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district

Kolkata-bound bus dashed against cement railings of bridge before breaking it and fell into Dakatia khal, police said.

The injured were rushed to the Haripal hospital. Rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: At least 6 passengers died and 20 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a canal from a bridge at Haripal in Hooghly district.

The Kolkata-bound bus dashed against the cement railings of a bridge before breaking it and fell into the Dakatia khal near Gojarmore around 9 am, SP Sukesh Jain told news agency PTI.

Locals and policemen carried out the rescue operations.

A team of state disaster management department has been sent to the spot, SP Sukesh Jain said.