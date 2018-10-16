The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

India, All India

19-yr-old Hyd boy murders Mumbai-based model, stuffs body in suitcase

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two.

Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. (Photo: Instagram/@mansi_dixit3)
  Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. (Photo: Instagram/@mansi_dixit3)

Mumbai: The body of an aspiring model was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai’s western suburb of Malad on Monday. The woman identified as Mansi Dixit, aged around 20 years, had moved from Kota, Rajasthan, to pursue her modelling dreams.

Within hours, the police managed to arrest 19-year-old college student Muzammil Sayyed, a resident of Hyderabad, who lives in Millat Nagar, Andheri (West).

According to the police, Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. 

The immediate arrest of the accused took place because of the alert taxi driver who dropped Sayyed on Malad's back road where he dumped the suitcase and fled the spot in an autorickshaw. 

Suspecting Sayyed's strange behaviour, the driver then called the police and reported the crime. The police, with the help of CCTV footage and already available details with the driver, arrested Sayyed from his residence.

The police are further investigating the motive behind behind the murder and have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. 

Tags: muzammil sayyed, mumbai police, crime against women, mumbai model murdered
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

2

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

3

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

4

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

5

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham