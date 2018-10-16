19-yr-old Hyd boy murders Mumbai-based model, stuffs body in suitcase

Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two.

Mumbai: The body of an aspiring model was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai’s western suburb of Malad on Monday. The woman identified as Mansi Dixit, aged around 20 years, had moved from Kota, Rajasthan, to pursue her modelling dreams.

Within hours, the police managed to arrest 19-year-old college student Muzammil Sayyed, a resident of Hyderabad, who lives in Millat Nagar, Andheri (West).

According to the police, Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two.

The immediate arrest of the accused took place because of the alert taxi driver who dropped Sayyed on Malad's back road where he dumped the suitcase and fled the spot in an autorickshaw.

Suspecting Sayyed's strange behaviour, the driver then called the police and reported the crime. The police, with the help of CCTV footage and already available details with the driver, arrested Sayyed from his residence.

The police are further investigating the motive behind behind the murder and have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.