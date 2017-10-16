The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

Press Information Bureau cards to have new safety features

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 1:40 am IST

Over the past few years the PIB has been trying to enhance the security features of cards issued to accredited journalists.

In 2017 PIB accreditation cards the government had introduced bar codes at the back of these which stored the relevant details of the respective journalists.
 In 2017 PIB accreditation cards the government had introduced bar codes at the back of these which stored the relevant details of the respective journalists.

New Delhi: The Union information and broadcasting ministry is contemplating introduction of smart cards with new safety features in the Press Information Bureau accreditation cards for 2018. These smart cards, equipped with enhanced security features, are being touted as an addition towards improving security to sensitive establishments to which PIB cards provide access.

Sources stated that the proposal is at an intial stage and the I&B ministry and the ministry of home affairs will need to work out the modalities for the introduction of smart cards.

It is learnt that the introduction of these smart cards is being contemplated due to repeated concerns expressed by intelligence agencies regarding the threat to sensitive security establishments. Security agencies at these high-risk buildings are likely to be provided with hand held and other devices to read these smart cards in an effort to check the authenticity and identity of cards and their bearers. The data collected through this means may also be stored at a server for future scrutiny, sources added.

In 2017 PIB accreditation cards the government had introduced bar codes at the back of these which stored the relevant details of the respective journalists.

The current PIB accreditation cards allow journalists easy access to many government offices and a data of entry and exit of journalists into government buildings is not maintained. However, this may change after the introduction of smart cards, sources stated.

Till now cards were issued with the digitally scanned signature of the chief security officer of the MHA, which grants the holder entry into restricted areas.  It is understood that the new security features on the PIB cards have been put in place in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Approximately 3000 accreditation cards are understood to be issued by the PIB. Journalists apply for PIB card renewal at the end of every year.

Over the past few years the PIB has been trying to enhance the security features of cards issued to accredited journalists. In 2015, the attempt by PIB to make police verification mandatory each year came under attack from several quarters and was finally shelved by the government.

Tags: press information bureau, i&b ministry, pib cards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

2

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

3

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

4

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

5

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham