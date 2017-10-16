The Asian Age | News

J&K: Security forces unearth militant module, arrest 3 ultras from Kulgam

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 4:48 pm IST

The Army and the CRPF established a check point and nabbed the two militants, who were riding on a motorcycle.

Kashmir inspector general of police Munir Khan on Monday said that three militants -- two from the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and one from the Hizbul Mujahideen -- were arrested over the past three days from south Kashmir. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
Srinagar: Security forces have unearthed a militant module with the arrest of three ultras from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir inspector general of police Munir Khan on Monday said that three militants -- two from the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and one from the Hizbul Mujahideen -- were arrested over the past three days from south Kashmir.

“On October 14, two terrorists with the intention to snatch weapons of personal security guards of a protected person fired few rounds at Kund in Qazigund area. But they had to beat a retreat due to hue and cry raised by locals,” Khan said.

He said on receipt of this information, a joint party of the police, the Army and the CRPF established a check point and nabbed the two militants, who were riding on a motorcycle.

“They were identified as Khursheed Ahmad Dar and Haziq Rather. One pistol, some ammunition and a live grenade were recovered from their possession. They belong to LeT,” he added.

Khan said an over ground worker of militants -- Rameez Yatoo, who works in a medical agency in Kulgam, was arrested.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from his home.He had helped the militants in carrying out the attack on the police vehicle at Damhal Hanjipura on Saturday in which one cop lost his life,” the IGP said adding the attack was carried out by militants of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Khan said the offer of surrender to local militants still holds good.

“They should lay down their arms and we will provide all support in rehabilitating them.”

Police on Friday had arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, who was involved in the attack on cavalcade of works minister Naeem Akhtar last month, from Tral area of Pulwama district.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammad, hizbul, let operatives, jammu and kashmir, hizbul mujahideen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

