Food poisoning on Tejas Express: IRCTC officer, catering manager suspended

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST
The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train.
New Delhi: An IRCTC officer and a catering manager were placed under suspension after at least 26 people aboard the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa were taken ill on Sunday after consuming food served by the railways' catering wing, a spokesperson said.
The area officer of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Madgaon and the on-board catering manager have been placed under suspension pending a fact-finding committee's report and results of test of food samples, railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said here on Sunday night.
Read: 26 people sick after eating IRCTC food on Goa to Mumbai Tejas Express
The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said. They were admitted to a hospital.
The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.