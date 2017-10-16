Food poisoning on Tejas Express: IRCTC officer, catering manager suspended

The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train.

The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: An IRCTC officer and a catering manager were placed under suspension after at least 26 people aboard the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa were taken ill on Sunday after consuming food served by the railways' catering wing, a spokesperson said.

The area officer of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Madgaon and the on-board catering manager have been placed under suspension pending a fact-finding committee's report and results of test of food samples, railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said here on Sunday night.

The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said. They were admitted to a hospital.

The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.