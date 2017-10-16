The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

Eyes of attackers will be gouged out: BJP leader on killing of RSS workers in Kerala

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 1:48 pm IST

Saroj Pandey comment drew strong criticism from the main opposition party, the Congress.

Saroj Pandey was speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme in Kumhari area of Chhattisgarh's Durg district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Saroj Pandey was speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme in Kumhari area of Chhattisgarh's Durg district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Raipur: The national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Saroj Pandey, on Sunday raked up a controversy by making a comment that if the killing of her party workers continued in Kerala, "eyes of the attackers will be gouged out".

Her comment drew strong criticism from the main opposition party, the Congress.

Pandey was speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme in Kumhari area of Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

"Our national president has taken out a march (Jan-Suraksha Yatra in Kerala) because in future, if they (attackers) continue to show eyes to our workers, we will gouge them out (humare rashtriya adhyaksh ne march ki shuruwaat isliye ki hai ki aane vale samay me agar hamare karyakarta ke sath isi prakar se aankh dikhane ki sthiti hogi to hum ghar me ghuskar aankh nikla lenge ye tay baat hai)," Pandey said.

She further said her party has a strength of about 11 crore workers across the world and the killing of people related to RSS and BJP in the coastal state is not acceptable in democracy.

"More than 300 workers in Kerala who were 20, 22 and 25 years of age were murdered. Everybody has right to present their thoughts. But as far as the politics is concerned, I believe politics should not be done like this," she said.

"We have government (at the Centre) and based on our numbers (in Lok Sabha), we can dismiss such (state) governments.

"But we believe in democracy and the party ruling in Kerala and West Bengal should also respect democracy and should not be biased on these issues," she said.

Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel condemned the statement made by BJP general secretary. "A senior woman politician should not make such kind of comment. It has exposed the real face of her party and its mindset. Any kind of violence is not justified in democracy," Baghel said.

Tags: bjp leader, saroj pandey, kerala political killings, rss workers
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Looking to gift something exciting this Diwali? You can consider these

2

Man rescued by pet dog from assailants

3

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

4

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

5

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham