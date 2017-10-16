Trump needs a hug: Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at Modi

Recently, Rahul Gandhi had taken a swipe at the government when India was ranked at 100th in the world hunger index.

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was quick to take a jibe at PM Narendra Modi on Sunday in connection with US President Donald Trump’s tweet. Reacting to Trump’s tweet on Saturday which said that US was “starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders”, Mr Gandhi tweeted: “Modiji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug.” Trump’s comments had come a day after Pakistani forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the Haqqani terror group.

Mr Gandhi’s remarks were in reference to the visible bonhomie between Mr Trump and Mr Modi with the two leaders exchanging hugs during the prime minister’s last visit to the US. The dig was aimed at the PM because he has been seen hugging many world leaders. Of late, Mr Gandhi has also started taking the BJP route of being very pro-active on social media.

Recently, Mr. Gandhi had taken a swipe at the government when India was ranked at 100th in the world hunger index. Even though the Congress vice-president was campaigning in Gujarat, he took to Twitter to take on the Prime Minister. He tweeted: “BJP government has been in the state since 22 years but still they talk about 2022 to remove poverty.” He went on to add, “Modiji will promise that in 2025 he will give every person of Gujarat a rocket to go to moon. While in 2028 Modiji will give a house on the moon to everybody. In 2030 he will bring moon to the earth.”