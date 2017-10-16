The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

Trump needs a hug: Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 1:33 am IST

Recently, Rahul Gandhi had taken a swipe at the government when India was ranked at 100th in the world hunger index.

Trump’s comments had come a day after Pakistani forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the Haqqani terror group. (Photo: ANI)
 Trump’s comments had come a day after Pakistani forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the Haqqani terror group. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was quick to take a jibe at PM Narendra Modi on Sunday in connection with US President Donald Trump’s tweet. Reacting to Trump’s tweet on Saturday which said that US was “starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders”, Mr Gandhi tweeted: “Modiji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug.” Trump’s comments had come a day after Pakistani forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the Haqqani terror group.

Mr Gandhi’s remarks were in reference to the visible bonhomie between Mr Trump and Mr Modi with the two leaders exchanging hugs during the prime minister’s last visit to the US. The dig was aimed at the PM because he has been seen hugging many world leaders. Of late, Mr Gandhi has also started taking the BJP route of being very pro-active on social media.

Recently, Mr. Gandhi had taken a swipe at the government when India was ranked at 100th in the world hunger index. Even though the Congress vice-president was campaigning in Gujarat, he took to Twitter to take on the Prime Minister. He tweeted: “BJP government has been in the state since 22 years but still they talk about 2022 to remove poverty.” He went on to add, “Modiji will promise that in 2025 he will give every person of Gujarat a rocket to go to moon. While in 2028 Modiji will give a house on the moon to everybody. In 2030 he will bring moon to the earth.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

2

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

3

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

4

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

5

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham