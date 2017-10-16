The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Alwar Police ‘snatches’ 51 cows from Muslim family on behest of Hindu activists

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 12:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 8:06 am IST

The latest incident in Alwar is an indication of the controversial clean chit to the accused of Pehlu Khan’s murder.

45-year old Meo Muslim Subba Khan has alleged that the local police forcibly took away 51 of his cows at the behest of Hindu activists on October 3. (Photo: Representational/File)
 45-year old Meo Muslim Subba Khan has alleged that the local police forcibly took away 51 of his cows at the behest of Hindu activists on October 3. (Photo: Representational/File)

Jaipur: Cow vigilantes have changed their strategy. Smarting from past experiences, instead of direct attacks on members of minority communities, they have apparently adopted new tactics of harassment and attacking their livelihood.   

The latest incident in Alwar is an indication of the controversial clean chit to the accused of Pehlu Khan’s murder. The Alwar police have once again been accused of playing into hands of Hindu rights. A Muslim family has alleged that the local police snatched their cows and handed over to a gaushala. The gaushala reportedly belongs to a local BJP leader who is uppradhan of panchayat samiti.

45-year old Meo Muslim Subba Khan has alleged that the local police forcibly took away 51 of his cows at the behest of Hindu activists on October 3. For past 12 days, he has been running from pillar to post to get back his cows. This is despite a written statement in his favour by the villagers.

Nearly 17 calves that were at Mr Khan’s house are now fed with milk bottles. He has given an affidavit at the Kishangarh police station as well as the SDM office that all the cows were milking and their calves are at his home.

Superintendent of police (Alwar) Rahul Prakash told this newspaper that he has received no such complaint. However, he said that he came to know about the incident through media reports and order an inquiry. “I have asked circle officer to investigate the matter and submit the report in three days,” the SP said.

However, Sher Mohamm-ad, the Sadar (head) of Meo Panchayat Sher Mohammad sees a bigger conspiracy behind such incidents. “Earlier, they created terror through violence now the Hindu rights are now attacking livelihood and financial backbone of Meos,” he said, adding that the community has been rearing cows for generations and its livelihood depended on selling milk and cow dung.

According to Meo leader, the police is biased and in connivance with them. “The SHO told me that what a Meo has got to do with cows and asked me to understand elections are close and this was a sensitive issue,” Mr Sher Mohammed alleged.

Tags: cow vigilantes, minority communities, harassment, alwar lynching
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

