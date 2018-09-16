The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

India, All India

India not lowering guard on border with China, says Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 4:02 pm IST

Sitharaman said both sides recognised that the broad decisions arrived at the informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping in Wuhan.

At the same time, Sitharaman added that as defence minister of the country she was conscious of the fact that she will have to keep the border guards alert. (Photo: File)
 At the same time, Sitharaman added that as defence minister of the country she was conscious of the fact that she will have to keep the border guards alert. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India will not lower its guard along the Line of Actual Control with China, while maintaining border peace in sync with the "Wuhan" spirit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Nearly a month after talks with her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, Sitharaman said both sides recognised that the broad decisions arrived at the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan should govern management of the border.

"Absolutely", she told PTI when asked whether India is still on guard and not lowering it despite the Wuhan sprit.

At the Wuhan summit in April, Modi and Xi resolved to open a new chapter in ties, and directed their militaries to boost coordination along the nearly 3,500 km Sino-India border, months after the most serious military faceoff in decades between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in Doklam triggered fears of an war.

Asked whether the decision of Modi and Xi at the summit to issue strategic guidelines to their militaries to maintain peace along the border is working, she said, "I want to believe it is working."

At the same time, she added that as defence minister of the country she was conscious of the fact that she will have to keep the border guards alert. "Then I would also be, as Raksha Mantri, I would also be conscious that I have to keep (them) alert...Wuhan spirit, yes," she told PTI during an interaction.

When asked if Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat's comments earlier in the year that the time has come for India to shift focus to its northern border from the western frontier, she said, "I cannot afford to say, at the cost of one border, I will be more alert, more ready in another. A border is a border. I have to be conscious of both my borders."

"I will also have be conscious of my sea. It is less talked about," she said.

Last month Sitharaman and Wei held extensive talks here during which they decided to work towards firming up a new bilateral pact on defence cooperation and agreed to increase interactions between their militaries at various levels to avoid Doklam-like standoffs.

"It is this (Wuhan) spirit, which both the Chinese and we recognise, will have to govern our borders. The Chinese minister referred to the Wuhan spirit more than twice and said we expect the sprit to be governing everything which happens to the last company which comes to the border," Sitharaman said.

The Defence Minister also referred to Modi's speech at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June, saying his views about the region was even welcomed by China.

In his address at the premier defence and strategic affairs conference, Modi said Asia and the world will have a better future when India and China work together with trust and confidence while being sensitive to each other's interests.

Talking about the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Sitharaman said as it is not completely demarcated, there are differing perceptions about it by both sides.

"There are several areas where the border is not completely defined and demarcated. As a result, the perception of where the border is one thing for us and completely different for them. So they come to a point where we think they should not be coming and we go to a point where they think we should not be going. So periodically this becomes a cause for the flare-up," she said.

Tags: india-sino ties, nirmala sitharaman, pm modi, xi jinping, doklam standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

2

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

3

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

4

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

5

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham