DSE survey finds 1.12 lakh ‘bogus’ voters in Jaipur

Jaipur: What the Congress feared has come true. There are enough fake voters in Jaipur district to create a new Assembly constituency. This is not an allegation but finding of demographically similar entries (DSE) survey by district election department.

According to the survey, one in every 10 voters in the Jaipur district is a fake. The district has 19 constituencies in which total 1.12 lakh ‘bogus’ voters have been found. Each of these constituencies has 3,000 to 13,000 with similar names.

The shocking revelation has come after the election department recently found 6.5 lakh duplicate voters as part of its clean up exercise. “The DSE was conducted to verify voter list and remove duplication. The software has detected voters with similar face and details. We will cross check it,” said Siddharth Mahajan district election officer.

The Congress, which had alleged 42 lakh fake voters in the state, now feels vindicated. “It puts a stamp of confirmation on our complaint to the election commission of India. With so many duplicate voters in just one district, it can be easily assumed how many such voters would be in the entire state. This is a matter of grave concern for free and fair elections,” said Sachin Pilot, PCC chief.

The maximum fake voters were found in Sang-aner, Vidhyadhar Nagar and Kishanpole Assembly constituencies. The detai-ls were extracted in auto scanning of voter list with help of the election commission software, which traced multiple entries, dead and shifted voters.

In the election commission voters list for Kisha-npole, a woman had two voter ID cards in her name that too with the same address. Similarly, a male voter too was enlisted in two different wards of this constituency. “How is it possible when revision of electoral rolls is conducted every six mont-hs? It is a conspiracy,” said Congress leader Amin Kagzi who had contested from Kishanpole, last time.

The Congress in its complaint to the election commission last month had alleged that there were 10.44 lakh voters with same name, relative name, gender and age while 91,261 voters had duplicate voter ID cards. Mr. Pilot now wants physical verification to be done on war footing as only two months have left in the Assembly polls.

The booth level officers (BLO) have now been asked for random checking of voters above 80 years and those. They will also match pictures of all the voters from the photos present in the election commission software.