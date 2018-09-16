The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Congress rejigs its core committees for 2019 polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 12:36 am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also understood to have asked leaders to seek “real-time” view from the grassroots on important issues.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Saturday revved up its poll-preparedness by making key appointments to its manifesto, coordination and publicity committees.

At a meeting of the party’s core vommittee this morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also understood to have asked leaders to seek “real-time” view from the grassroots on important issues.

While former finance minister P. Chidamabaram has been appointed as the head of the manifesto committee, A.K. Antony would chair the coordination committee and Anand Sharma would be heading the Publicity Committee.

Jairam Ramesh would be the convenor of the coordination committee and Pawan Khera would be the convenor of the publicity committee and Rajiv Gowda, who heads the Party’s research cell, would be the convenor of the manifesto committee.

In separate meetings of the party’s manifesto committee and the publicity committee, it was also decided that the Congress would launch a webpage to seek suggestion from the masses as to what should be included in the poll Manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections as well as the upcoming state polls. This is part of the larger plan to get “real time” views from masses.

Sources said Mr Gandhi also asked leaders, specially members of the manifesto committee, to work on providing alternatives to people as far as policy issues which have been criticised by the Opposition are concerned.

Examples given by him include implementation of GST and petrol price hike.

The various committees which were formed with a view to strengthen the party organisation as well as shore up preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha polls has seen induction of quiet a few young and upcoming leaders but the reliance has been particularly on old guards like Ashok Gehlot, Mr Chidambaram and Ahmed Patel.
 
Mr Patel was also recently appointed as the treasurer of the Party replacing Motilal Vohra.

Some of the other members of the manifesto committee are Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor, Kumari Selja, Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Gowda, Mukul Sangma, Manpreet Singh Badal, Sam Pitroda and Sachin Rao. The publicity committee includes Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tiwari, Pramod Tiwari, Rajeev Shukla, Bhakta Charan Das, Praveen Chakravarty, Milind Deora, Ketkar Kumar, Pawan Khera, V.D. Satheesan, Jaiveer Shergill and Divya Spandana.

There have been regular meetings of the various committees formed by Mr Gandhi even during the period of his absence when he undertook a pilgrimage to the Kailash Mansarovar.

Tags: rahul gandhi, p chidamabaram, ak antony

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

2

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

3

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

4

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

5

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham