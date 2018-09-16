The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Cleanliness important for better living, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 1:20 am IST

As part of the campaign, Modi also cleaned the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleans the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School at Paharganj in New Delhi on Saturday as part of “Swachhta Hi Sewa Abhiyan”. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleans the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School at Paharganj in New Delhi on Saturday as part of “Swachhta Hi Sewa Abhiyan”. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a clarion call to the people of the country to rededicate towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a Clean India as he launched the ‘Swachhata hi Seva(cleanliness is service)’ campaign, which is part of the Modi government’s ambitious Swachh Bharat mission launched in 2015.

The ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ was announced to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and also the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat mission. The PM said that those working for the cleanliness campaign would be remembered like freedom fighters in the times to come and would be known as “true heirs” of Gandhi.

As part of the campaign, Mr Modi also cleaned the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School.

The campaign saw many BJP leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP ruled states, party workers, celebrities and notable personalities from different fields along with people from different walks of life participating in the cleanliness drive at different places across the country.

Mr Modi also interacted with people including spiritual leaders Mata Amritanandamayi, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, industrialist Ratan Tata, actor Amitabh Bachchan, ITBP personnel involved in cleaning the Pangong Lake and its surroundings in Leh, devotees at Patna Sahib gurudwara and Aj-mer Sharif and people at different places to urge th-em to join the campaign.   

“Cleanliness is playing an important role in improving people’s living standards, he said, citing a WHO estimate that over three lakh lives would be saved by it and also a study that cases of diarrhoea would fall by over 30 per cent. “Lack of cleanliness play havoc, especially in the lives of the poor, pushing them into a cesspool of diseases. Indian culture has traditionally put an emphasis on cleanliness,” said Mr Modi during his interaction through video conference.  

Describing the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Modi government as “arg-uably the most successful one” of the government schemes “with a difference”, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said in the history of Independent India “this is one scheme which the people of India snatched away from the government and converted into a ‘people’s movement’.”  

In an article on his social media page, Mr Jaitley said when the scheme was announced in 2014, the rural  sanitation  coverage  of  India was at 39 percent which is now at a “phenomenal” 92 percent.  Mr Jaitley said the PM announced a target that India will be made ‘open-defecation free’ when the country will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

“This was not an easy goal to achieve. This involved a behavioural change of the people. Many in the rural areas were initially reluctant. But this ‘people’s   movement’ has today transformed into a ‘women’s movement’ with rural women playing a leading role,” said Mr Jaitley.

Tags: narendra modi, swachhata hi seva, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

2

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

3

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

4

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

5

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham