The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 05:03 AM IST

India, All India

CBI says it had no role in escape of Nirav, Choksi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 3:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 3:18 am IST

The CBI had in October 2015 issued a look out circular against Mallya asking immigration authorities to detain him upon his return from abroad.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)
 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday said its officers had no hand in the escape of diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the over Rs 12,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Under attack from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has accused the agency of deliberately weakening the lookout circular against fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya, allowing him to flee the country, the agency also reiterated that the decision was taken as there were not sufficient grounds to detain or arrest him.

"CBI Jt Director, A K Sharma, weakened Mallya's 'Look Out' notice, allowing Mallya to escape. Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM's blue-eyed-boy in the CBI. The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's escape plans. Ooops...Investigation!" the Gandhi scion tweeted.  

The CBI said it had received a complaint against beleaguered diamantaire Modi and his uncle Choksi from the bank almost a month after they had fled the country.  "Therefore, the question of any CBI officer having any hand in their fleeing the country does not arise. Prompt action was taken by CBI in the case immediately after the complaint was received from the bank," the agency's spokesperson said on Saturday. Some media reports also named Sharma, now Additional Director, as the man who handled Mallya's case.  

Defending Sharma, its number three in command, the CBI said the decision to alter the circular was taken at the appropriate level as a part of process and not individually by the officer as alleged. The CBI had in October 2015 issued a look out circular against Mallya asking immigration authorities to detain him upon his return from abroad. Weeks later in November, the circular was changed from seeking his detention to merely informing the agency. Mallya whose extradition case is being battled out in a London court by India had taken refuge in the UK after fleeing on March 2, 2016 taking advantage of the diluted circular against him.

Tags: mehul choksi, nirav modi, pnb scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

2

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

3

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

4

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

5

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham