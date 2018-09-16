The Asian Age | News

BJP will fight all 119 seats in Telangana: Amit Shah

Published : Sep 16, 2018, 1:08 am IST
At a public meeting in Mahabubnagar, Shah hoped that the party would emerge as a “deciding factor” in the polls.

BJP president Amit Shah beats a drum as the party begins its campaign in Hyderabad on Saturday for poll-bound Telangana. (Photo: PTI)
Mahabubnagar: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off the party’s poll campaign for Telangana Assembly elections saying that the party will contest on its own and field candidates on all the 119 seats.

Declaring that the ruling TRS will not come back to power, Mr Shah launched the BJP’s campaign by sounding the conch, sounding the drum and beating 119 trumpets, with each trumpet representing one constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Shah tore into the TRS and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfil the aspirations of people for which Telangana state was created. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said that the Congress leader was day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana.

