BJP to apply 'T20' formula to ensure victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

T20 refers that every worker to visit at least 20 houses in their area and publicise Modi-led government's achievements while having tea.

The BJP has asked its MPs, MLAs, local and booth-level workers to spread awareness among people in their respective area about the government's schemes. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party will apply the "T20 formula" to ensure victory in the 2019 general elections, a senior party leader said. The T20 here, differs from the one popular in cricketing parlance as the party has set a target for every worker to visit at least 20 houses in their area and publicise the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements while having tea.

As the party targets to secure another term, it has asked its workers to promote the government's achievements to each and every house through "Har Booth Das Youth" (roughly translated as 'each booth ten youth'), NaMo app contact initiative, and booth 'toli', apart from the T20 formula.

The BJP has asked its MPs, MLAs, local and booth-level workers to spread awareness among people in their respective area about the government's schemes.

"The party workers have been asked to visit every village in their area and have tea at at least 20 houses there," a senior BJP leader told PTI-Bhasha.

He said the initiative is for establishing direct dialogue with public. Notably, the party had campaigned aggressively before the last general elections and used information and technology to connect with voters.

A major highlight of the technology-driven campaign was 3-D rally in which Modi delivered speech through 3D projections of himself. Using the technology, Modi, BJP's then prime ministerial candidate, would address people at several locations simultaneously.

The BJP in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections had started the "chai pe charcha" (conversations over tea) campaign, using which Modi connected with the common man over the brew and discussed several issues.

The party now aims to take the campaign to a wider level for the upcoming elections. It has formulated a detailed strategy for booth level under which the party workers have been asked to add more people to the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app.

According to party sources, a new version of the app, which will have a section regarding the assignments for workers, is on the cards next week. The section will contain things such as assignments for workers, how to include more people, information in texts, video clips and graphics, they said. According to them, the BJP has set a target of adding 100 people to NaMo app at every polling booth.

"A toli (team) of chief workers at every booth is being formed which will publicise the direct benefits from the schemes of the Modi government or the state governments (where the BJP is in power)," the sources said.

The senior BJP leader said efforts are on to add 20 new members at every booth. He said they are trying to include people from all class and communities. After brainstorming at the BJP national executive meeting, the workers have been asked to speed up the implementation of the "Ghar Ghar Dastak" campaign.

A team (toli) of at least two dozen workers is being formed at every booth as part of the party's door-to-door outreach program. The BJP will counter the narrative of the opposition parties over various issues using the campaign which would run in several phases. It will highlight the government's achievements in the 5-year tenure and make people aware about roadmap for the next term.

According to party sources, the BJP workers will use facts and figures to help people understand as to "how important it is for them to keep the BJP government in power".