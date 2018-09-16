The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 09:14 PM IST

India, All India

After Digvijay Singh's 'Ram Path' promise, BJP's swipe at Congress

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 8:18 pm IST

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha told PTI Bhasha the Congress' love for Lord Ram is just for the sake of elections.

Jha said the Ram temple issue is sub-judice and the court will decide on it, but Muslims and Hindus can also resolve the matter mutually. (Photo: File)
 Jha said the Ram temple issue is sub-judice and the court will decide on it, but Muslims and Hindus can also resolve the matter mutually. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Days after Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the party will construct "Ram Path" in Madhya Pradesh if voted to power, the BJP has dared him to announce support in Parliament to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha told PTI Bhasha the Congress' love for Lord Ram is just for the sake of elections.

"Digvijay Singh is himself a member of the Rajya Sabha and senior leader of the Congress. Instead of talking about non-issues, he should promise support in Parliament to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Jha said the Ram temple issue is sub-judice and the court will decide on it, but Muslims and Hindus can also resolve the matter mutually.

He said the government has started work on the Ramayan Circuit project, estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 266 crore. The government plans to develop Ramayana-based tourist centres as part of the Ramayana Circuit. It is one of 13 circuits the Tourism Ministry is planning to develop as part of its Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Tags: congress, bjp, digvijay singh, ram temple, ayodhya dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

2

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

3

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

4

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

5

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham