The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:35 AM IST

India, All India

Assam fears big Hizb ring in state after militant held

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 1:18 am IST

Zaman’s mother, however, told reporters that the security forces had done a good job by arresting him.

Security sources said Shahnawaz Alam had got training in Jammu’s Kishtwar district. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 Security sources said Shahnawaz Alam had got training in Jammu’s Kishtwar district. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, the Assam police Saturday arrested a close aide of a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who had spent more than three months in Srinagar before starting his activities in central Assam’s Hojai district. The state authorities suspect that a much bigger Hizbul Mujahideen network may be operating in the state.

Saying that the police had arrested Sahidul Alam from his residence, in the Lanka police station area of the district, Hojai superintendent of police Ankur Jain told this newspaper that Sahidul Alam was working in close association with Shahnawaz Alam, who was arrested on Friday.

Saying these arrests came after the arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Qamar-uz-Zaman, a resident of Hojai, by the Uttar Pradesh police’s anti-terrorism squad and the National Investigation Agency in Kanpur on September 13, Mr Jain said it was found in the preliminary investigations that Qamar-uz-Zaman had gone to Srinagar after the return of Sahidul Alam. “We are trying to find out their connections and other related activities in the state,” he said, adding that the investigation had just started.

Zaman hails from Jamunamukh in Assam. Security sources said Shahnawaz Alam had got training in Jammu’s Kishtwar district. “Zaman, who was arrested in UP, was spotted on the social media early this year while he was brandishing an AK-47 rifle. Zaman had plans to carry out subversive activities during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in UP, ” security sources said.

Zaman’s mother, however, told reporters that the security forces had done a good job by arresting him. “Anybody who carries out a war against the country deserves such treatment. Zaman has brought a bad name to the family,” she said.

“My son is not greater than the country, I will not see his face. I prayed to God that he should get arrested. We raised Zaman with a lot of trouble,” she added.

An Assam police team has, meanwhile, left for Lucknow to interrogate Zaman and find out his links to the state. Indicating that more arrests were likely in the next few days, the security sources said there were reports of a large number of youths missing from central Assam’s Hojai district. Saying that many of them were said to have gone to Jammu and Kashmir for work, the security sources said the police and the security agencies were advising their families to find out their exact whereabouts and the nature of work that they were engaged in.

Tags: assam police, hizbul mujahideen, security sources

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

2

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

3

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

4

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

5

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham