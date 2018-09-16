The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

India, All India

American woman says Indian husband abandoned her in Tamil Nadu town

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagate near here Friday.

The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers. (Representational Image)
 The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers. (Representational Image)

Kancheepuram: An American national was found roaming about in tattered clothes claiming she was abandoned by her husband, the police said on Saturday.

The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagate near here Friday.

The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers.

She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

She claimed that her husband had left her at the spot following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.

Police said they questioned the woman and later sent her to a government shelter for women on the East Coast Road in the district pending further investigation.

When contacted by PTI, the woman's husband declined to answer any query, saying his lawyer would brief the media later.

Tags: american woman abandoned, vellagate, domestic quarrel, government shelter, chennai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Kanchipuram

MOST POPULAR

1

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

2

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

3

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

4

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

5

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham