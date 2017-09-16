SC notice to govt on PIL seeking ‘Blue Whale’ ban

According to the petitioner, not only college and school students but also others had resorted to playing the game.

New Delhi: Taking a note of several suicides of young boys and girls across the country after being lured to the online `Blue Whale’ game, the Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL seeking a ban on the game.

After hearing counsel Jaya Sukin, a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud also sought the assistance of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on the PIL filed by a Madurai-based advocate N.S. Ponnaiah and posted the matter for further listing after three weeks.

The petitioner submitted that the Blue Whale game was inducing youngsters to play that game and goads them into killing themselves. This game, which encourages people to take part in it has become increasingly dangerous and harmful as ‘once you enter you can’t exit’.

According to the petitioner, not only college and school students but also others had resorted to playing the game. Quoting media reports, he said over 200 persons had committed suicide after participating in this game and most of them are under 15 years.

He pointed out that this game is growing popularity through social media websites.