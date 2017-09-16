The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:09 PM IST

India, All India

MP Mukul Roy now without any party post as TMC abolishes VP position

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 8:05 pm IST

Late in August, Roy was removed from the chairmanship of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture.

The decision has cornered Mukul Roy in the party amid strong speculation about him joining the BJP with another Rajya Sabha parliamentarian, Ritabrata Banerjee, who was expelled from the CPI(M) recently. (Photo: PTI)
 The decision has cornered Mukul Roy in the party amid strong speculation about him joining the BJP with another Rajya Sabha parliamentarian, Ritabrata Banerjee, who was expelled from the CPI(M) recently. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: In a severe blow to its Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, the Trinamool Congress has abolished the party's vice president's post. The move has now virtually left him without any position.

The decision has cornered Roy in the party amid strong speculation about him joining the BJP with another Rajya Sabha parliamentarian, Ritabrata Banerjee, who was expelled from the CPI(M) recently.

It came close on the heels of a whiff about Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen Trinamool leaders including MPs and MLAs, sources indicated.
According to the Trinamool insiders, the party's decision is bound to weaken Roy, who was once known for his organisational skills and his close rapport with the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Roy, however, remains unperturbed.

Roy was given the post of TMC vice president following his removal from the powerful post of all India General Secretary of the Trinamool after he was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

However, he was removed from his posts in two parliamentary panels of the party within a short span of time as his distance with the Trinamool supremo grew in wake of reports about his proximity with the BJP.

Late in August, Roy was removed from the chairmanship of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture.

He was replaced with his party colleague in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien. Earlier this month, Roy's wings were again clipped when he was removed from the parliamentary consultative committee of the union home ministry. He was replaced by party's new MP in the Rajya Sabha Manish Gupta.

In the last party meeting convened by Trinamool supremo and Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat, Roy received another jolt when he found that he was relieved from his role of looking after the party's organisation in northeastern states. He was given the task of supervising TMC’s organisation in Punjab.

This time the Trinamool, however, dealt with Roy tacitly to seal his fate. Instead of removing him from the post, the Trinamool wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the party's latest organisational committee structure that does not have any mention of vice president in the list of 21 functionaries.

Significantly, the latest committee was formed by Banerjee herself.

On Friday night, Trinamool secretary general and parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said, "The new committee set up by the Trinamool chairperson does not have the post of vice president. The matter has been intimated to the ECI also."

On Saturday, Roy looked calm. Referring to his passion for cricket he said, "In a match you need to stay on the crease. You should make it sure that neither you get out nor commit the mistake of a hit-wicket. If you continue, you will get runs either today or tomorrow or day after tomorrow. In no situation you should get out."

Asked about his loss of post, the Roy smiled and said: "I am not bothered with it at all now. I am now busy with the puja preparations at home. The puja will be celebrated according to its tradition. There will be no exception. I am a Hindu, who respects other religions too."

Tags: rajya sabha mp, mukul roy, trinamool congress, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

2

Here are the signs you are falling in love

3

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

4

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

5

Ig Nobel awardees answer real questions that are both funny and informative

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham