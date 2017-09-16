The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:29 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata Banerjee sides with UN, says all Rohingyas not terrorists

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 3:22 am IST

An estimated 3,80,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled Myanmar and reached Bangladesh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concern over the plight of Rohingya Muslims and supported the UN appeal to help them.

The United Nations had appealed to the entire international community to keep political differences aside and support the ongoing humanitarian efforts to help Rohingya Muslim refugees.

“We do support the UN appeal to help the Rohingya people. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. We are really concerned,” Ms Banerjee said in a tweet.

“We have made very clear our concern at the ongoing tragedy of the Rohingyas, people who have been forced to leave their homes. The reports we are getting, the pictures all of us are seeing are heart-breaking to say the least,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson to the UN Secretary-General, had stated on Wednesday.

In August, the Centre had declared that the Rohingyas pose serious security challenges as they may be recruited by terror groups, and asked the state governments to identify and deport them.     

An estimated 3,80,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled Myanmar and reached Bangladesh after a crackdown by Myanmarese security forces in response to an attack on a military outpost by Rohingya militants on August 25.    

Tags: mamata banerjee, rohingya muslim, united nations

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's Cassini spacecraft ends 20-year-long epic journey

2

Will the world end on September 23?

3

New contraceptive app as effective as the Pill, says study

4

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

5

Google deletes your Android backup data after two months

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham