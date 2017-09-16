Mamata Banerjee sides with UN, says all Rohingyas not terrorists

An estimated 3,80,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled Myanmar and reached Bangladesh.

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concern over the plight of Rohingya Muslims and supported the UN appeal to help them.

The United Nations had appealed to the entire international community to keep political differences aside and support the ongoing humanitarian efforts to help Rohingya Muslim refugees.

“We do support the UN appeal to help the Rohingya people. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. We are really concerned,” Ms Banerjee said in a tweet.

“We have made very clear our concern at the ongoing tragedy of the Rohingyas, people who have been forced to leave their homes. The reports we are getting, the pictures all of us are seeing are heart-breaking to say the least,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson to the UN Secretary-General, had stated on Wednesday.

In August, the Centre had declared that the Rohingyas pose serious security challenges as they may be recruited by terror groups, and asked the state governments to identify and deport them.

An estimated 3,80,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled Myanmar and reached Bangladesh after a crackdown by Myanmarese security forces in response to an attack on a military outpost by Rohingya militants on August 25.